Windsor’s new mayor says the city “will not have a zero per cent budget” in 2027, calling it “impossible.”

Fred Francis says there are significant challenges.

“Based on what we’re inheriting, I can safely say we will not have a zero per cent budget this year; it’s impossible. I don’t know how large of an increase that is. I’m hoping to keep it around the three or four per cent mark but it’s going to come down to what the council wants to decide and how much you want to put in there and how much you want to take out,” he says.

Francis made the comment during a news conference Thursday at City Hall as he discussed the steps ahead in getting the 2027 budget ready.

He’s hoping to table the budget by mid-January to begin the deliberation process. Under the Municipal Act, as part of the Strong Mayor Powers, the budget must be presented before February 1. Once tabled, the budget must be approved within 30 days.

Francis says he’s already working with city administration on the budget, and where we stand now, the increase is significant.

“I’m going to try to get that down as much as I can before we table it and go to the public and city council. My intention is to work with all members of the council to see some of their priorities in there to the extent we can without making the increase too large,” he says.

AM800-News-Mayor Fred Francis-November 19-2026.jpg Windsor Mayor Fred Francis speaking during a news conference at Windsor City Hall. (Rusty Thomson)

Francis says during the budget process, they will have a meeting for delegations to address council before council discusses the budget.

“I like that; I thought that was a good idea that we did last year. So, we’ll have one city council meeting where it’s just delegates,” he says. “City council will listen to delegates, answer questions of the delegates, and hear from the public, hearing from stakeholders, and then the subsequent meeting that we’ll have after that is when we approve what’s in the budget and what isn’t in the budget.”

Francis already stated he will not use the veto power afforded him under Ontario’s Strong Mayor Powers, which he expects will shorten the budget approval process.

The legislation allows a mayor to veto any council amendments to a municipal budget. Once used, a council would have 15 days to overturn a mayor’s decision, a move that would require two-thirds of the council going against the veto. If the council chooses not to vote on the veto, the mayor’s decision would stand.