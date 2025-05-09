A man wanted after a series of thefts and break-ins has turned himself in to Windsor police.

Police says the 38-year-old was wanted on two counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit theft, possession of break-and-enter tools, theft under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, officers responded to three separate incidents of break-ins at Windsor businesses between February 2 and April 13.

Police said three suspects broke into a business in the 2700 block of St. Etienne Boulevard on one of the days, three separate times to steal manufacturing products.

The same suspects broke into the same property two more times on a separate date to take additional items. During a separate incident, the suspects stole a trailer from a business in the 4500 block of Rhodes Drive.

According to police, the total value of stolen property is estimated at over $100,000.

Police already arrested a 57-year-old man and he was charged with six counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit theft, three counts of possession of break-and-enter tools, and theft under $5,000.

Police continue to look for a third suspect, who has yet to be identified.

He's described as a white man with olive skin, approximately 30-35 years old, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.