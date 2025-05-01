The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and is looking for two others following a series of thefts and break-and-enters.

Between February 2 and April 13, officers responded to three separate incidents of break-ins at Windsor businesses. On one date, three suspects broke into a business in the 2700 block of Etienne Boulevard three separate times to steal manufacturing products.

The same suspects broke into the same property twice more on a separate date to take additional items. During a separate incident, the suspects stole a trailer from a business in the 4500 block of Rhodes Drive.

Police state that in total, the value of stolen property is estimated at over $100,000.

Through investigation, two of the three suspects involved in the incidents have been identified.

One suspect, a 57-year-old man, turned himself into police on April 29 on unrelated matters. He has been charged with six counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit theft, three counts of possession of break-and-enter tools, and theft under $5,000.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Christopher Channing Chapman. He's wanted on two counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit theft, possession of break-and-enter tools, theft under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

A third suspect, who has yet to be identified, is described as a white man with olive skin, approximately 30-35 years old, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.