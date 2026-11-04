Wanted man surrenders in alleged $155K Amherstburg renovation fraud

A man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged $155,000 home renovation fraud has surrendered to police in Windsor.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on November 4, Jessie James Flaricee turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

He is now charged with fraud over $5,000, obtaining funds by false pretences over $5,000, and uttering a forged document.

Members of the Windsor Police Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation in early October after receiving a report that a contractor had collected deposits for home renovation work that was never completed.

During the investigation, police determined the suspect, operating as MBS Home Solutions, allegedly collected approximately $155,000 from a homeowner under the pretence of completing renovations.

During the course of the work, the Town of Amherstburg advised the homeowner to end further construction on the house. The home was reportedly left in an uninhabitable condition.

Police learned that MBS Home Solutions was dissolved for non-compliance in November 2024.