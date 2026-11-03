Windsor Police issue warrant for contractor after $155,000 renovation fraud

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jessie Flaricee who is wanted in connection with a $155,000 home renovation fraud. (Windsor Police/X)

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a $155,000 home renovation fraud.

Police say that in early October, members of the Windsor Police’s Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation after receiving a report that a contractor had collected deposits for home renovation work that was never completed.

Through investigation, police determined that 41-year-old Jessie Flaricee, operating as MBS Home Solutions, allegedly collected approximately $155,000 from a homeowner under the pretence of completing renovations.

During the course of the work, the Town of Amherstburg advised the homeowner to end further construction on the house. The home was reportedly left in an uninhabitable condition.

Police learned that MBS Home Solutions was dissolved for non-compliance in November 2024.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Flaricee on charges of fraud over $5,000, obtaining funds by false pretences over $5,000, and uttering a forged document.

Flaricee is describe as a black male, approximately 5′10′' tall and 200 lbs., with a medium build and facial hair.

Anyone with information on Flaricee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police.