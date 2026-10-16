Wanted man arrested following Windsor drug investigation

Two people charged with firearms offences after neighbours complain about gun shots. Tue., Aug. 18, 2026. PHOTO: OPP

A man wanted in a Windsor police drug investigation has been arrested.

Police say 35-year-old Velman Santos was arrested on Thursday, October 15, around 1 a.m. by an outside agency on unrelated charges.

He was then transported to Windsor police headquarters.

Santos has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

He was wanted after police revealed details of an investigation earlier this month.

35-year-old Velman Petinga Santos 35-year-old Velman Petinga Santos. (Source: Windsor police/X)

As AM800 news reported, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. on October 5.

Police seized 88.9 grams of suspected fentanyl, 19.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 2.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and 115 hydromorphone tablets.

Officers also recovered two digital scales, three cellphones, packaging materials, and $7,495.

At that time, four people between the ages of 25 and 36 years old were arrested and charged.