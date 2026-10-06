Four arrested, fifth suspect wanted following Windsor drug bust

35-year-old Velman Santos is wanted by Windsor Police for three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

Four people have been arrested, and a fifth person is wanted following a drug bust in Windsor.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on October 5, Windsor police officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue.

Four people were arrested after officers found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and cash inside the home.

Officers seized 88.9 grams of suspected fentanyl, 19.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 2.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and 115 hydromorphone tablets. Two digital scales, three cellphones, packaging materials, and $7,495 in cash were also recovered.

A 25-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old man were each charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The male suspect is also charged with an additional count of possession of a controlled substance, while the 25-year-old woman is also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a fifth man who fled the residence before officers arrived.

35-year-old Velman Santos is wanted for three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, 5′9″ tall, with a medium build, black hair, and a black beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit at 519-258-6111, ext. 4361. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at http://catchcrooks.com.