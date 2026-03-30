Windsor Police have arrested another suspect on the "Wanted in Windsor" list.

Police say 25-year-old Ava Papadopulos is alleged to have used stolen credit cards to purchase more than $11,000 in gift cards at retailers across the city between 2023 and 2024.

Papadopulos was arrested by officers with the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit at a business in the 4600 block of Walker Road Saturday.

She's facing several charges, including fraud over and under $5,000, using a stolen credit card, and identity fraud.