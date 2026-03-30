Windsor Police have arrested another suspect on the "Wanted in Windsor" list.
Police say 25-year-old Ava Papadopulos is alleged to have used stolen credit cards to purchase more than $11,000 in gift cards at retailers across the city between 2023 and 2024.
Papadopulos was arrested by officers with the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit at a business in the 4600 block of Walker Road Saturday.
She's facing several charges, including fraud over and under $5,000, using a stolen credit card, and identity fraud.
The Windsor Police Service has arrested Ava Papadopulos, 25, who had been named to our “Wanted in Windsor” list.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 29, 2026
Between 2023 and 2024, she allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase over $11,000 in gift cards at retailers across the city. On March 28, 2026, members of our… pic.twitter.com/91W67dNalC