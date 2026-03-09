The Windsor Police Service is launching a new campaign to help locate people wanted on outstanding warrants for serious criminal offences.

'Wanted in Windsor' will spotlight 10 people currently evading arrest for crimes including attempted murder, assault, extortion, fraud, drug trafficking, and sexual assault.

The new program was announced Monday during a news conference at Windsor Police Headquarters.

Acting Deputy Chief of Operations Ken Cribley says the expectation is that the community may be able to help with these cases.

"A lot of investigations are at various stages where we may not want to put someone's face out at a specific date and time. With these particular 10 cases, the investigators were consulted and felt that this was a good strategy for these 10 cases," he says.

Police hope by highlighting the cases and the wanted suspect, investigators can generate new leads to help bring these people to justice.

Sergeant Rob Durling of the Financial Crimes Unit says one of the suspects on the list is 36-year-old Hemam Falah-Abdullah.

In March 2024, he allegedly submitted a fraudulent invoice as part of a scheme that defrauded a retail car company out of more than $1,500,000.

"The funds were then diverted from the company into Mr. Abdullah's bank account," says Durling. "Since that time, we are unaware of where he is, but we would like to find him. So we are seeking the public's assistance."

Preetkumar Shah is another suspect listed on 'Wanted in Windsor' as he's wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, and failure to attend court. In April 2024, Shah is alleged to have taken a 13-year-old female victim to his residence, where she was sexually assaulted. He was subsequently arrested and charged and has since failed to attend court.

Staff Sergeant David Tennent of the Major Crimes Unit says it's important to get the public's eyes on all of these cases.

"Maybe somebody sees something online and then it just transforms into another community, maybe down the highway. We'll travel to go get these people; that's not a problem. If they get arrested in Toronto, Ottawa, or Montreal, we'll go get them," he says.

Each offender is featured with a photograph and key identifying information as part of a list being shared on social media and on the Windsor Police Service website.

Residents are strongly advised not to approach or confront any of these individuals. Instead, anyone with information should contact the Windsor Police Service directly or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click here to find more information and to view all 10 featured offenders.