Firefighters continue to battle a large fire in Walkerville.

They were called to the former Champs bar at the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue just after 4 this morning.



The building was under renovations for a multi-million dollar boutique hotel and themed restaurant.



Fire Chief Stephen Laforet tells AM800 News, firefighters have been in defensive operations.



A portion of the front roof and the east-side of the building have collapsed and bricks are littering the street.



Laforet is telling residents in the area to close their windows and shut off their ventilation systems because of the heavy smoke.

Meantime, Barbara Vigneux has emotional ties to the building and cried when she heard the building was on fire.



Vigneux says the old bar was a great place to be, where everyone was family.



She says she was looking forward to the building being renovated.



The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified about the fire.

