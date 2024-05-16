A multi-million dollar boutique hotel and themed restaurant will open to guests this September along Wyandotte.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association has introduced the 'West Walkerville Hotel', which will open at the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

This hotel will feature 23 themed rooms, some with historical themes, and a jungle-themed Mexican restaurant on the first floor which will be called Tulum.

Construction is ongoing at the site, which needed to be completely renovated inside.

Larry Horwitz, Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, says it will be a chic hotel for the area.

"It'll be great for our urban area, increase the historical look, bring in tourism, bring in visitors, people from all over Essex County hopefully will be coming."

Graeme Thompson, owner of the West Walkerville Hotel and member of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, says the hotel will have several unique rooms.

"Named rooms, themed with bootlegger style rooms, with historical themed rooms, and some rooms that will be smaller or more tiny homes style which will be unique."

He says in 1909 the building was originally a hotel and he wanted to bring that back.



"So this corner has always been a hotel, I think it's a great business to bring to the area because it'll bring a lot of people to the area, and tourism as well. So it'll be the start of something new, a sort of change in the area. I think a lot of other investors and business owners will look to coming to this area and follow our lead."





Thompson adds that the restaurant will be a fun experience.



"It'll be named Tulum. It'll be indoor-outdoor, it'll feel like you're in a jungle inside. So something quite unique as well. It's going to be an experience, somewhere where people can come, they'll get out their phones, they'll be excited to take photos."



There wasn't an exact pricetag of the build announced, but Thompson says it has cost a 'couple of million dollars'.

Thompson Asset Management is taking the lead on construction of the build.

The hotel and restaurant is located at 892 Wyandotte Street East.