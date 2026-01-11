A reminder to the community to use alternative forms of care when possible as emergency department wait times rise.

On January 4, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare reported higher-than-usual volumes in their emergency departments, causing wait times to rise for patients with non-life-threatening conditions.

During Windsor Regional Hospital's Board of Directors meeting on Thursday evening, an update was provided on the rise of those using the emergency department.

Karen Riddell, acting president and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital, stated that the rise in volume started approximately two weeks ago, and demand in the emergency department has been steady since then.

One tool that residents were able to use to see the wait time was the ER Wait Time Clock, however, Riddell says the clock has been offline since New Year's Eve and still remains offline to the public.

Riddell says those with urgent issues will not wait.

"If you are presenting to the emergency department with an emergent issue, you're coming in with a heart attack, you've got some bleeding issue, you're having a stroke, you are still going to be seen immediately. There's no delays with care of patients that are experiencing emergent, urgent issues. But, for less serious illnesses there's definitely a prolonged wait time."

She says the volumes have been high for the last two weeks.

"It's been pretty steady since then... the demand in the emergency department. So, with that, we have more admitted patients so that reduces the number of spaces available in the emergency department for us to see patients which prolongs the wait time for people that might be coming with less emergent issues to the emergency department."

She says their Wait Time Clock has been down for over a week.

"We do have a Wait Time Clock, but unfortunately there was some technical issues with it, and it wasn't consistently showing accurate data, so we had pulled that down."

Those with mild symptoms or those who are unsure if an emergency department is the right place to go are urged to call Health 811 and speak to a registered nurse for advice, reach out to your family doctor or nurse practitioner, or go to a walk-in or urgent care clinic.

Riddell says IT continues to work on getting the ER Wait Time Clock restored.