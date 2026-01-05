Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare are reporting higher-than-usual volumes in their emergency departments.

The hospitals say wait times may be longer than normal for patients with non-life-threatening concerns.

Officials are urging people with mild symptoms or who are unsure if an emergency department is the right place to start to call Health 811 and speak to a registered nurse for advice, reach out to your family doctor or nurse practitioner, or go to a walk-in or urgent care clinic.

They say pharmacists can also provide advice and treatment for common concerns and recommend next steps.