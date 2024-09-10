The Windsor Police Service reports violent crime is down in the Glengarry neighbourhood since a new initiative was launched a month ago.

On Aug. 10, the police increased their presence in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue, which has been listed as one of the top places for violent crime in the city.

The effort also includes officers being stationed inside the Wheelton Manor apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave., right at the corner of University Avenue East.

The move came after ongoing concerns from both residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Since the launch of the initiative, police say only one violent crime incident has been reported to police, a major decline compared to the first seven months of the year, when police responded to a total of 28 violent crimes in the neighbourhood—an average of four violent incidents each month.

Arrests in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Ave. have also increased by nearly 39 percent since the start of the initiative, which includes 24 arrests made during a two-day operation on August 20 and 21, when officers laid 48 criminal charges and executed 10 outstanding warrants.

The office established inside Wheelton Manor will include members of the Windsor Police City Centre Patrol team, the Problem-Oriented Policing or POP Unit, members of the Nurse Police Team and Crisis Response Team, along with staff from Family Services Windsor-Essex, and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The goal is to have people on site to respond to situations involving mental health, substance abuse, and social disorders.