The Windsor Police Service has arrested 24 people following a two-day operation targeting a neighbourhood in the city's downtown.

On Aug. 20 and 21, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, or POP Unit, partnered with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation on an operation to support community safety at apartment buildings in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Over the course of two days, officers made 24 arrests and laid 48 charges.

The operation included the execution of 10 outstanding arrest warrants.

The charges laid included six counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of arson, eight counts of theft under $5,000, five counts of failure to comply with a court release order, and four counts of failure to comply with conditions of probation.

"This initiative was launched in response to concerns from residents of our Glengarry Neighbourhood and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation," said Jill Lawrence, Superintendent of Patrol Services. "Our team conducted proactive patrols to support the safety of these residents and meet the needs of our downtown community."

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.