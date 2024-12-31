Vets Cab is preparing for a busy New Year's Eve night.

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, says everyone is looking forward to a great night.

"And as we approach the new year, we wish our community a joyful celebration," he says.

Approximately 340 cabs will be available throughout the busy day and night to provide a safe and secure ride to and from celebrations.

Nabbout says it's important for everyone to have a safe way to get home and plan ahead.

He says Vets Cab has implemented a number of enhancements over the years to keep passengers safe.

"24/7 dispatch service, cab monitoring camera for the entire journey, notification for customers with cab number and estimated arrival time, option to prepay through Vets Cab app."

Nabbout says it's important for the community to be cautious of unregulated or "pirate" rideshares.

"Those people are illegal, they don't have proper insurance, they don't have a legal status to drive. We've got to caution the community using those people you could end up in a disastrous situation because those people are not legal, you don't know who they are, they have no traceability."

He says they want to keep the community safe on this busy night.

"We maximize on all our drivers. So, all available drivers will be on the road. We do know there is a high level of commitment because this is a prime time for our drivers to be on the street, and not only for them to make money, but as well to serve the community in a high demand."

Nabbout says those looking to order a cab can call the dispatch line at 519-256-2621, or they can book it online.

For those hosting a New Year's Eve party, Nabbout says they can open an account and Vets Cab will designate drivers to be in the area to be readily available for partygoers.