Unifor Local 195 is putting out an urgent safety concern notice to the public.

The union, who represents members at Vets Cab, states that there are unregulated and unauthorized transportation services, commonly referred to as "pirate rideshares", who are operating illegally in the city.

The notice is being issued as the union states there are dangers to using these rideshare services.

Those who drive for Vets Cab go through a lengthy, and expensive process to ensure all of their drivers and cars are up to code such as a police background check, applying for insurance, writing an English and geography test, and applying to the City of Windsor for a taxi permit.

The union states that these unregulated services not only pose a safety risk to the public, but also impact those who work for Vets Cab who follow the steps to ensure they are properly licensed and regulated, and that they have noticed a major decline in ridership in 2024.

The union also states that those operating these unregulated services are doing it through social media, and are mainly directing their services towards international students.

Kirpal Dehal, driver for Vets Cab for 35 years, says it's important for drivers, and riders, to be educated.

"I mean we go through vulnerable police sector checks, we have cameras in our cars, these others... they're just private cars driving people around, and who knows if they have insurance. They need to be educated. And if they want to drive a cab - be a cab driver."

Dehal says in other cities there have been reports of sexual assaults - typically towards women - who have used these unregulated services.

"Some of these drivers are out there preying on innocent victims. That's why get a vulnerable police sector check, which clears most of us, and you can feel safe in our cabs. We have cameras which we have to have operating at all times, which is a city by-law too. These private cars, or even rideshares, none of them carry cameras."

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, says those with Vets Cab pay hundreds of dollars to be regulated drivers.

"And somebody else who are are not regulated, have no traceability, just put an ad on social media and go driving around picking up people and driving them from Point A to Point B. This should be a really real concern to everybody in the community."

Moe Abouzeeni, Chairperson of Vets Cab Unit of Unifor Local 195, says those with Vets Cab are well trained.

"They're identified. Our cars are marked, they're numbered, so you're getting into a taxi knowing that you're safe."

Walter Bezzina, Project Manager for Vets Cab, says they're definitely noticing a loss of ridership.

"But at the end of the day, we get out there and do the right thing. That's what it's all about here, serve the customer. We've been around for 76 years, we hope to be around for another 76. How do you do it? You do it by supplying good service."

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 city councillor, says this is an issue he will be bringing to city council in the early new year.

"The sector needs to be regulated, it's regulated everywhere else, and folks who are operating the unregulated space need to cease, frankly. But also what I'm really glad about is this is a great opportunity to bring awareness in the community around the risks of utilizing those services in the unregulated space."

Those who are caught as an unregulated driver would face a fine of $110.

Councillor Kieran McKenzie says he would like a report on what the current penalties are, and review if they need to be increased as a stronger deterrent.

The union is also asking the City of Windsor to step in and be more strict with enforcement on this ongoing issue.

They are asking that anyone that notices or sees ads for these unregulated services to report them.