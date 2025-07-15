Another case for the arson unit.

Windsor police were called to the 4100 block of Roseland Drive West just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found a silver sports car fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters attended and quickly extinguished the blaze, however the car was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for suspects and urge residents in the area to review surveillance or dashcam footage from between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. for suspicious activity or individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.