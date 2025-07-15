An arson investigation is underway following a suspicious fire in west Windsor.

It broke out just after 5 p.m. Monday in an abandoned two-storey home in the 900-block of Campbell Avenue and spread to two neighbouring properties.

A total of 10 people were displaced, three from one home and seven from another.

The fire caused a total of $850,000 in damages to all three structures.

Police determined it was deliberately set and say a suspect was seen on the property shortly before the incident.

He's described as Asian, with a dark complexion, medium build, was wearing an orange coat and hat and left on a bicycle.

Anyone with video surveillance that might be useful is asked to contact police.