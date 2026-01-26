A Windsor travel agent is reacting to a new Las Vegas promotion.

The promotion announced last week sees three Sin City hotels accepting Canadian dollars at par with U.S. currency to entice their northern neighbours to return for vacations.

Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel and Casino are running the program.

Sarah Hupalo, owner of Elite Travel Windsor said the promotion has potential to lure Canadians.

"I know this is the old downtown area, it's not the major hotels on the strip that are offering this promotion, so I'm not sure if it'll spill over into that area, but, yeah I'm sure it'll bring some folks down there to gamble if that's what they want to do," she said.

"We also have our casino though."

Hupalo said she's previously seen promotions like this 15 to 20 years ago when the Canadian dollar was near or on par with the U.S. dollar.

"I think even Myrtle Beach and other places had done promotions like that too where they're trying to drum up business from Canadians," said Hupalo.

She said given the current political climate, many are choosing not to go to the U.S. or Las Vegas right now.

"More people are going to Mexico, the Caribbean, and somewhere warm. Vegas in the winter months is cool so it's not nesscessarily hot. It's not where you're going to go swimming, but if you're going to go gambling and you want to save some money, it's a choice right?," she said.

The program, running through the end of August, applies to accommodations, drinks, and allows Canadians to redeem up to C$500 for slot machines.

Canadian identification is needed to activate the offer.

As of Jan. 23, US$1 is worth C$1.37, according to the Bank of Canada. Since 2017, the Canadian dollar has fluctuated between $1.21 and $1.44.

