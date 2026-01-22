Three casinos in Las Vegas are now accepting Canadian money at par.

Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel and Casino are launching a new "At Par" commitment that will treat Canadian dollars as U.S. dollars across select gaming, hotel, and beverages until August 31, 2026.

Under the At Par program, eligible Canadian guests receive $1 U.S. in value for every $1 Canadian dollar spent, regardless of daily exchange rates.

Canadian visitors to Las Vegas are down 20 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024, according to year-end statistics released by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Tourism officials have been trying to entice Canadians back to Las Vegas, as the high exchange rate along with negative sentiments around tariff negotiations and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about having Canada become the 51st state resulted in Canadian travellers avoiding travel to America or looking at other places to visit.

CEO of Circa, the D, and Golden Gate, Derek Stevens, says he was raised in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and his home looked straight across the Detroit River toward Windsor, and he loved crossing the border as a kid.

Stevens says he always thought it was great business when restaurants in Detroit took Canadian money at par.

"I've always just thought our neighbours across the river are exactly like we are. I just thought in Las Vegas this was a great time to welcome Canadians back, and I thought, "You have to give a gift or an incentive." I thought Vegas at par at my three casinos was the way to go," he says.

Stevens says Canada is very important to Las Vegas, and clearly tourism is down due to a number of factors.

"We just wanted to take one of the variables out of the mix and just let everybody know that you have some friends in Vegas and we miss you, Canada," he says. "We want you to come and visit; we want you to visit the D Las Vegas, visit Circa Las Vegas, and visit the Golden Gate. We want you to know we're thinking about you."

Click here to find more details on the promotion program.

How Canadian guests can benefit from the At Par program:

- Gaming Offers: Canadian guests may redeem up to $500 CAD in slot promotional play, treated at full U.S. dollar value, by visiting Club One at Circa, the D, or Golden Gate and presenting a valid Canadian passport or government-issued ID. Slot play is available on participating machines at each property, with standard exclusions.

- Hotel Offers: Canadian guests staying at Circa, the D, or Golden Gate will receive the At Par rate at check-in, paying the same number shown in U.S. dollars, charged directly in Canadian dollars, with no exchange rate applied. Canadian citizenship must be verified with a valid passport or government-issued ID. The At Par hotel offer applies to room rates only and may be used for unlimited stays during the promotional period.

- Beverage Offers: The At Par program also extends to select beverage venues, including BarCanada at the D Las Vegas, a hockey-forward sports bar paying tribute to Canada, as well as Overhang at Circa and Bar Prohibition! at Golden Gate. Eligible Canadian guests may redeem at-par beverage pricing multiple times per visit upon verification of Canadian identification.