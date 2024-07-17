The University of Windsor has provided a statement over some federations not being included in an agreement between the pro-Palestinian protestors and the University.

On July 10, two deals were reached between the University of Windsor, the University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) and students involved in the encampment reached an agreement, ending the two-month long encampment on campus.

The key components include the removal of the encampment within 48 hours, enhanced anti-racism initiatives, support for students impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the university will annually disclose direct and indirect public fund investments.

According to CTV Windsor, the Windsor Jewish Federation (WJF) came out against the deals because they weren't consulted.

The WJF also said siding with those who occupied campus will only "embolden" more action.

In a statement provided by the University on Tuesday, it says that "the Canadian Jewish community, their allies, and our campus Jewish community expressed that they have been negatively impacted by these agreements and we are committed to working with our stakeholders to address those concerns."

The university states that in the coming days, they will be focusing on formalizing dialogue with Jewish students, and the Jewish community, to develop an agreement outlining tangible actions and strategies.

The University says they are also currently recruiting a Jewish Student Support Advisor.