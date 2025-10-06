The University of Windsor is celebrating the official opening of its new student residence.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at 'Rodzik Hall', a new student residence on Sunset Avenue south of Wyandotte Street West.

The six-storey building is the university's fourth student residence, which includes 452 beds.

The university says the project was made possible through a public-private partnership with Tilbury Properties and the support of the Rodzik family.

Michael Kaye is a partner with Tilbury Properties.

He says the budget for the project was between $60 and $65 million.

Kaye says it came in on budget and finished on time.

He says students have been in the building for the last month, and the feedback has been 'really good'.

"Years of planning and effort to make this happen, and I'm just so thrilled to see the students in the building, bringing it to life, and that's what this project was all about: having an impact on the student experience for decades to come," he says.

Kaye says it's the first new student residence on campus since the early 2000s.

"This is purpose-built student housing for today's modern student, and I think additionally the location right between the Lancers Centre and main campus, as I'll call it, this is really going to play a connector, a connection between the two ends of campus, which I think is just an amazing, amazing location for a building like this," says Kaye.

The building also includes a two-storey wrap-around glass dining hall offering a variety of restaurant options, six community lounges, a house lounge, and shared laundry facilities.

The dining hall within the student residence will also be named after Don and Gail Rodzik.