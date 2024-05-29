The University of Windsor has named a new student residence in honour of local philanthropists.

The university announced they are naming their newest residence as Rodzik Hall, in recognition of the Don Rodzik Foundation's contributions to the University and the Windsor-Essex community.

Don Rodzik says they are honoured to contribute to a project that will have a lasting impact on the university, and the broader community.

This new residence, which will be located at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, will be a modern housing complex.

The six-storey build with 238 units, and 452 beds total, is scheduled to open in September 2025, and will become the university's fourth residence hall.

Key construction elements include a two-storey wrap-around glass dining hall offering a variety of restaurant options, six community lounges, a house lounge, and a shared laundry facility.

UWindsor President Rob Gordon says having it named in honour of the Rodzik family is exceptionally fitting, given their commitment to the University and dedication to students.