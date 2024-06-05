Talks between a Pro-Palestinian encampment and University of Windsor officials are continuing for another day.

The group met with UWindsor officials starting on Monday, and continued Tuesday. This is the second time since the group first set up the 'liberation zone' at the university on May 9 that the two sides have met.

A spokesperson with the encampment says talks are resuming today (Wednesday) but that they are continuing to work through the demands the encampment gave to the University, adding that the conversations have been lengthy.

The group gave the university six demands which include disclosing all institutional expenditures, divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation, and declare its opposition to the Israeli occupation in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

The two sides met on May 17, excluding UWindsor President Dr. Robert Gordon. The group was "deeply disappointed" that the President didn't attend, and that there was no movement on new meetings.

In a written statement to AM800 News on Tuesday evening, the University states that Dr. Gordon met with students from the encampment in a private meeting, along with the Vice-President of People, Equity, and Inclusion, the Vice-President of Finance and Operations, and the Director of Campus Safety.

A letter sent to the President on May 30 featured 69 signatures from faculty and instructors who were urging the school to respond immediately, and in good faith, to the demands from the students and faculty.

