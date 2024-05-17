University of Windsor officials met Friday afternoon with organizers of the Pro-Palestinian encampment near Dillon Hall.

One organizer says their demands are not being met.



"We don't believe that the university has come to talks with the same good-faith that they've been showing to the media," said Jana Jandal, one of the organizers of a student-led coalition.



"They did not provide us with a proper agenda or who we would be meeting with. There were no senior administration present."

Jandal says UWindsor president Dr. Robert Gordon was not present in the meeting that lasted around 30 minutes.



She says administration had no clear response to their demands.



"It was clear that they don't want us out here for much longer and we made it very clear that we would like the next time we sit down, it must be with senior administration, and it must be about our demands."



The group has six demands for the university.



They include disclosing all institutional expenditures, divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation, and declare its opposition to the Israeli occupation in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.



She says no further meetings are currently scheduled and invited the university to schedule a sit down with UWindsor president Dr. Gordon.



"We expressed this in the meeting as well, escalation could happen if there are no actual good-faith meetings and discussions to be had."



When pressed on what 'escalation' could be taken, Jandal stated 'at this point we're not able to tell.'.



In an emailed statement to AM800 News, the University of Windsor said it scheduled a meeting with student representatives from the "Liberation Zone" after receiving their demands via email on May 15.



"Attendees from the University included two associate vice-presidents and the University Secretary, with the aim of gathering insights to inform future discussions with university leadership," said the statement.



"The University is committed to upholding freedom of expression and peaceful assembly while fostering an inclusive, safe, and respectful learning environment. Ensuring student safety and well-being, along with minimizing disruptions to teaching and learning, remain our top priorities."

