An updated plan aimed at addressing substance use and overdose challenges in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) has released their 2026-2030 Action Plan to address these growing challenges.

This updated plan was announced during the most recent Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board meeting - just one week after WECOSS partners held an emergency meeting following a recent spike in overdoses locally.

Officials say that meeting highlighted the need for stronger coordination, faster response efforts, and increased support for those affected by substance use.

The new four-year action plan focuses on two key priorities: education and prevention, and harm reduction.

Initiatives included expanded education programs for youth, parents, and adults who work with young people, while harm reduction efforts focus on improving access to services, reducing stigma around substance use, and opportunities to speak with people who have lived experience.

Eric Nadalin, WECHU Director of Public Health Programs and WECOSS Co-Chair, says a lot has happened and changes in the region with substance use.

"The revitalization of an action plan, rethinking the way that we do things, looking at other existing partnerships that exist within the space currently, and then modifying our strategy to contribute uniquely to the sector so that we can continue making progress for the next four, five years."

He says education, prevention, and harm reduction is key.

"Working with young people to develop systems that help to educate them on how to abstain from substance use, and then down the line, how to use substances safely. Even further down the line, for those who are using substances, potentially illicit substances, or have developed a dependence, really working on harm reduction strategies... streamlining harm reduction equipment distribution, and working closely with partners."

Nadalin says each agency works together to have a bigger impact.

"We hope to see a lot more of that over the next five years of the strategy, and I think in implementing this new action plan, we'll be able to really hone in where we can make the most unique contribution, and contribute meaningfully to moving the needle on substance use in our community."

WECOSS says this plan will serve as a roadmap over the next four years as partners continue to work to prevent substance-related harms.

WECOSS was formed in 2018 and brings together organizations including the WECHU, Essex-Windsor EMS, hospitals, police, shelters, and treatment providers.