University of Windsor President Dr. Robert Gordon has announced his retirement.

The university says Gordon will step down at the end of the current academic year.



He's led the post-secondary institution for more than five years.



Gordon joined the university in 2019 and calls his time there "the greatest honour" of his academic and administrative career.



The university says the search for Gordon's replacement will begin in the near future.



It was announced in July that Gordon was going on a medical leave for one month, and that Professor Emeritus Bruce Tucker was stepping in as interim president.

