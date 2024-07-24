The President of the University of Windsor is on a medical leave.

Robert Gordon will be away from the university for roughly one month.



In an email sent Tuesday to the UWindsor community, board of governors chair Helga Reidel stated the leave is effective immediately.



She goes on to say, Prof. Emeritus Bruce Tucker will be stepping in as interim president.



Tucker currently sits on the board and is former associate vice-president of academic, former chair of the Department of History, and former president of the Windsor University Faculty Association.



Reidel says Tucker's extensive experience and commitment to our University will help ensure the continued advancement of initiatives during Dr. Gordon’s absence and is asking the university community for its support during this time.



She's also asking the community to refrain from contacting Gordon to allow him to fully focus on his health.