Unionized workers at NextStar Energy vote 98% in favour of strike action to back contract demands

Unionized workers at NextStar Energy support strike action if needed to back contract demands.

Unifor Local 444 represents roughly 800 workers at the East End battery plant in Windsor.

The union posted on social media on Thursday, saying, “NextStar Energy members have spoken with a 98% strike authorization vote.”

The union’s post goes on to say, “Members have delivered a strong mandate to their bargaining committee, and the committee remains at the bargaining table, committed to securing a fair agreement for all members.”

Contract talks between the union and NextStar Energy started earlier this month.

Last July, the workers ratified their first collective agreement.

They voted 88 per cent in favour of the one-year deal. The pact included a one-time wage increase of five per cent, lump sum payments, and increases to the workers’ pensions.

Uncertainty in the market led the union to bargain a one-year collective agreement with NextStar.

Following last year’s ratification vote, Local 444 president James Stewart said, “The short-term pact allows the union to assess the issues of employees and return to the table in the near future.”