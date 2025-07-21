Workers at the NextStar Energy EV battery plant voted 88 per cent in favour of their first collective agreement and the installation of their union, Unifor Local 444.

Nearly 500 members are represented under the agreement, which was ratified on Sunday at the Ciociaro Club.

James Stewart, the union’s president, told CTV News that talks proved to be “prolonged” due to the U.S. administration’s changes to trade and green energy policy.

“I think the future is still promising,” Stewart said after the vote.

“We do have a problem. The world is getting hotter, and this is one of the avenues people will look at in the future to reduce the footprint.”

Uncertainty in the market led the union to bargain a one-year collective agreement with NextStar.

The short-term pact, Stewart noted, allows the union to assess the issues of employees and return to the table in the near future.

“It’s different than any other workplace, and it’s got its own unique set of issues. So we’re going to take our time, address those issues and work on what we do in a short period of time, which is a year from now,” Stewart explained.

Under the agreement, members will receive a one-time wage increase of 5 per cent, lump sum payments, and increases to their pensions.

He recognized employees could eventually be used to produce batteries for ventures outside of vehicles.

In the coming months, Stewart said union representation will be “living in the plant” to ensure workers feel represented and are treated fairly.