The Chair of Unifor's National Auto Council is disappointed with the Conservative Party's proposed auto plan.

John D'Agnolo says the union was not consulted on any of the proposed policies.

While in Windsor on Sunday, Pierre Poilievre announced details of a Conservative Party auto plan focused on securing tariff-free trade with the United States.

Aimed at increasing production across North America, the policies included a rule allowing automakers to sell a U.S. - or Mexico-produced car duty-free in Canada for each car they manufacture in Canada.

As part of the plan, Canada would align with the U.S. on Chinese tariffs, as opposed to a recent agreement that will see some Chinese EV's sold in Canada.

D'Agnolo says while there are some positives, there is concern that workers aren't being accurately represented.

"What was most frustrating is the fact that you'd think you'd go to the experts that have to deal with it everyday and sit down with our leader who's been involved."

He says in representing workers in Windsor who make engines for the Ford F-150's and Mustangs, the plan wouldn't provide support for the entirety of the auto sector.

"When you reflect on my engines, transmissions... that's 3,000 jobs in our community. He didn't have in his announcement."

D'Agnolo says he does agree with Conservative concerns over allowing 49,000 Chinese EV's into Canada.

"We are nervous about China coming into our markets and then increasing year-over-year because we've been looking around the world when China gets into those markets... we end up seeing a lot of layoffs."

Going forward, D'Agnolo says he's happy to see the Conservative Party get more involved in plans for the auto sector, but adds they must include consultations with the right people.

Poilievre's plan aims to increase Canadian auto production to two million vehicles over the next decade, up from 1.2 million last year.

The plan would also remove the GST from Canadian-made vehicles, end the Liberal government's EV subsidies, and ban vehicles that use Chinese- or Russian-connected software.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian