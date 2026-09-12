Unifor pushes back on Brampton plant sale, seeks answers on Windsor

The Chrysler Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont. is seen on Feb. 5, 2026. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Unifor is not happy about the potential sale of a Toronto-area auto assembly plant, but that’s not its only bone to pick with Stellantis.

The automaker says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian armoured vehicle maker Roshel on a potential sale of its idled plant in Brampton, Ontario.

Unifor says in an emailed statement that the Brampton facility’s proposed sale threatens the wages, pensions and other benefits of Unifor members.

The union says there’s no economic substitute for automotive assembly in Canada, including the high-quality, union jobs connected to it.

But elsewhere in Ontario, Unifor says the company has still yet to confirm forecasted plans for its Windsor assembly plant and Etobicoke casting plant.

Unifor says it has paused its contract talks with Stellantis and is adamant there will be no tentative settlement without what it feels is a suitable resolution for its members in Brampton.