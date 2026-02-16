The president of Unifor Local 195 believes the return of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant is long overdue.

Emile Nabbout says the return is 'good, welcoming' news for the community.

"This is exciting news for all of us here in this community, given the challenge we have recently with many of the automotive challenges we have due to the US administration impacting everything we do here in this country," says Nabbout.

His local represents workers at several feeder plants for the Windsor Assembly Plant and says those plants will now be a three-shift operation.

Nabbout says workers that were laid off have been called back, and some plants have hired new employees.

He says Unifor Local 444 and 200 also represent a number of part suppliers for the assembly plant.

"Many of the auto parts will be running the same as the three-shift operation," he says. "They have to up their production the same way."

Last September, Unifor Local 195 said it represented about 800 feeder plant workers.

The midnight shift at the assembly plant officially relaunches Monday night just after 11.

Stellantis announced last week that more than 1,700 employees will be on the new shift, bringing the total plant employment to roughly 6,000.

The third shift was eliminated in July 2020, resulting in approximately 1,500 job losses, but the automaker announced its return in September 2025.