The president of Unifor Local 195 says the return of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant is positive news for area feeder plants.

Emile Nabbout says it's expected the feeder plants will also return to a three-shift operation.

As AM800 news reported this week, the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be returning sometime in early 2026 after being eliminated in July 2020.

Stellantis said, "In anticipation of increased demand for the products built at the Windsor Assembly Plant, including all versions of the Chrysler Pacifica and the new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and R/T models, Stellantis confirms that it will be returning the plant to a three-shift operation in early 2026, honouring a commitment made during 2023 Unifor negotiations."

Nabbout feels the return of the third shift is good news for feeder plants.

"We believe that we are going to be able to gain the same momentum, and I think we are going to be able to do the same thing here at the feeder plants," says Nabbout.

He believes the feeder plants will operate like the Windsor Assembly Plant.

"If Stellantis will operate at three shift, will be the same for us in the feeder plants," he says.

Nabbout says the return of the third shift is long overdue.

"Any news like this gives optimism to the community and to the manufacturing sector in Canada; this is obviously the best news we have ever received this year," says Nabbout.

Unifor Local 195 represents about 800 feeder plant workers.

Unifor Local 444 represents 4,500 workers at the assembly plant and 1,250 workers at area feeder plants.

In 2020, when the shift was eliminated, it resulted in roughly 1,500 job losses.