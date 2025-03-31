The secretary/treasurer of Unifor Local 2458 says he's very pleased with how binding arbitration is going between the union and Clear Medical Imaging.

Mike Kisch says the process began on March 20, and the union is now waiting to hear back from the arbitrator on the agreement.

The eight-week-long strike ended on December 20 after the union and the employer agreed to binding arbitration after the two sides failed to reach an agreement after working with a provincial conciliation officer for more than three months.

A forced vote initiated through the Ontario Labour Relations Board was rejected by the members by 96 per cent.

Key issues in the labour dispute include wages, benefits, mandatory overtime, job security, and the contracting out of services.

Kisch says the union is now just waiting.

"There's a little bit of information going back and forth between the parties, and the arbitrator. And we're just hoping we can get a good and fair collective agreement awarded by the arbitrator that recognizes the important work that our members do for our community - not only Windsor-Essex but also Chatham-Kent."

He says there is a 45-day timeframe from the start date of arbitration

"So we're hoping if the arbitrator has everything in place then he can award a good and fair contract."

Kisch says about two-dozen workers have left for other hospitals or health agencies locally.

"It has to do with better working conditions, the main reason though is just better wages and benefits, so we're hoping that the arbitrator sees the position we made. Not that we've ever asked for hospital wages, or hospital benefits, but at least to get something that closes the gap so we're not losing so many people."

Unifor Local 2458 represents approximately 105 workers from across 11 Clear Medical Imaging locations in Windsor, LaSalle, and Tecumseh, Essex, and Chatham.

The members walked off the job on October 25 to back demands in their first-ever contract with the company.