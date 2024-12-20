The contentious eight-week-long strike action at Clear Medical Imaging is over.

The strike is coming to an end after the employer and Unifor agreed to binding arbitration.

Unifor Local 2458 members will return to work starting on Dec. 30, with a full return on Jan. 2, 2025.

The decision to move to arbitration comes after the union and employer failed to reach an agreement after working with a provincial conciliation officer for more than three months, and members soundly rejected a forced vote initiated through the Ontario Labour Relations Board by 96 per cent.

The company and union will meet with the agreed-upon arbitrator in March 2025 to resolve outstanding issues.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 workers from across 11 Clear Medical Imaging locations in Windsor, LaSalle, and Tecumseh, Essex, and Chatham.

The employers, who include X-ray, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine technologists, clerical and administrative staff, have been off the job since Oct. 25 to back demands in this first-ever contract for the workers.

Wages, benefits, mandatory overtime, job security, and the contracting out of services are key issues in the labour dispute.

"Our members stood together these past two months and remained steadfast in their determination not to settle for less than they deserve," said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. "I want to express my thanks to the members for their solidarity and to the bargaining committee for persevering during these negotiations."