A local hockey team will find out Saturday night whether they won a national competition that's going to benefit local cancer research.

Since January, the U11 girls Lakeshore Lightning White team has been competing in Chevrolet Canada's Good Deeds Cup, which challenges minor league hockey teams across the country to give back to their communities by posting their good deeds on social media.

The winner will be announced Saturday evening during the second intermission of Hockey Night in Canada.

In the final week of the competition, which ended March 6, Lakeshore was in first place in the standings with the defending champion U11 Huntsville Sting Black close behind in second, with both teams doing a flurry of good deeds in the final days, hoping to grab the top spot in Canada.

During the campaign, hundreds of good deeds were performed by the Lightning, including volunteering at a local food bank, visiting a seniors home to hand out flowers to its residents, shovelling snowy driveways, and collecting donations for the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

The winning team secures $100,000 for a local charity of their choice, and the Lightning have said their winnings would support the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund and Play for A Cure.

