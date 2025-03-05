With only two days remaining, the U11 Lakeshore Lightning White minor hockey team remains in first place in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup - and are hoping they remain there.

The 15 girls on the team have been taking part in the event which will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.

The event challenges minor hockey teams across Canada to help serve their community by posting their good deeds to social media. These deeds can range from picking up trash, assisting seniors in long-term care homes, or even donating items to those in need.

The winner of the challenge will be awarded the Good Deeds Cup, along with $100,000 to give to a charity of their choice. The Lightning have selected the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund and the Play for a Cure tournament to receive the funds if they win.

The team has already completed hundreds of good deeds - including taking part in the Period Promise initiative on Tuesday afternoon - and have remained in first place for over two weeks.

Second and third-place teams will receive $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Team Manager Chantelle Meadows says the girls love helping others.

"They absolutely want to help more, and they're trying to figure out any way they can do a good deed, from small things like picking up a piece of garbage, to doing a food drive, doing a drive to raise money for the Humane Society."

Lauren Meadows, a player with U11 Lakeshore Lightning White team, says she's very excited and nervous.

"I feel really good about how many good deeds, and just supporting our community and doing a bunch of nice things for our community. So even if we give them only $20,000, that's still a lot of money and could still make a huge impact."

Tessa Thomson, another player with U11 Lakeshore Lightning White team, says she's been doing a lot to make sure they stay in first place.

"Stacking chairs, putting cookies in my staff room at the school, giving a hot chocolate to the teachers, and that's just a small bit of stuff."

The team is holding a lead over a field of 53 minor hockey teams from across Canada.

The team overtook the U11 Huntsville Sting Black - who remain in second place.