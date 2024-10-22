Two Windsor Spitfires are being recognized by the Ontario Hockey League this week.

The OHL announced its Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 20.

Spits captain, Liam Greentree, has been named OHL Player of the Week.

The NHL Los Angeles Kings prospect registered four goals, seven assists, and 11 points over three games and currently leads the league in points this season with 23 overall in nine games, with six goals, 17 assists.

The 18-year-old was drafted 26th overall by the Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, Spits goalie, Joey Costanzo, has been named OHL Goaltender of the Week.

This is the second time this season that Costanzo has received this recognition.

The 19-year-old stopped 71 of the 75 shots he faced last week, and is currently ranked second among all OHL goaltenders with a .932 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average this season with a league-leading eight wins.

The Spitfires currently lead the OHL standings with an 8-1-1-0 record this season.