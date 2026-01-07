Windsor Spitfires fans will notice new faces on the ice moving forward.

The Spits have acquired forwards Alex Pharand and Nathan Villeneuve from the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for J.C. Lemieux and eight draft picks.

Villeneuve, who was the captain of the Wolves, has recorded 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points in 28 games this season.

Villeneuve says he's on his way to Windsor with his teammate Pharand, and is hoping to play in Thursday night's game at the WFCU Centre against the Erie Otters.

Pharand has played in 37 games with the Wolves this season, recording 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points.

Nathan Villeneuve says he knows a couple of Windsor players.

"I know [Liam] Greentree, [Anthony] Cristoforo a little bit, so I'll be able to follow them around for the first couple of days, and get used to it."

He says he's ready to get started.

"I'm hoping to bring everything that people see in me, my physicality, goal scoring touch, and just the way I play. So, I'm just hoping to bring that to help the team as much as I can."

Villeneuve says Spits fans will love Alex Pharand.

"He's an outgoing guy, everyone in the community will love him. When he's hot, he's hot. He has I think 10 in last five right now, so he's doing really well, and once he's on a streak there - he's unstoppable. So, I'm excited to see him play."

Villeneuve says he's hoping to practice once with the team before Thursday's game.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday when they host the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Puck drop for the game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.