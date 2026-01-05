The Windsor Spitfires have added two veteran forwards in a trade with the Sudbury Wolves.

The Spitfires have acquired Alex Pharand and Nathan Villeneuve in exchange for Jean-Cristoph (J.C.) Lemieux and eight draft picks.

The picks include a 3rd round pick in 2026 (PBO), a 2nd round pick in 2027 (OTT), a 2nd round pick in 2028 (WSR), a 3rd round pick in 2028 (WSR), a 3rd round pick in 2028 (OSH), a 5th round pick in 2028 (WSR), a 4th round pick in 2029 (WSR), and a 5th round pick in 2029 (WSR).

Villeneuve, the captain of the Wolves, was selected third overall in the first round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection by Sudbury. He was drafted to the NHL in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

So far this year, he's appeared in 28 games and recorded 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points. Overall, Villeneuve has played 196 career OHL games, registering 186 points along with 277 penalty minutes.

Pharand, a Sudbury native, was selected in the first round (14th overall) by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He was later drafted in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

So far this season, Pharand has played 37 games with the Wolves, recording 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. He has appeared in 293 career OHL games, totaling 168 points.

Lemieux, a native of Gatineau, QC, was in his second season with the Spitfires, collecting 19 goals, 18 assists, and 37 points during his 79 games in Windsor.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday when they host the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

AM800 has the broadcast from the game starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.