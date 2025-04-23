Two suspects wanted after a puppy was stolen during an armed robbery last month have been arrested.

Windsor police say a 21-year-old man was arrested on April 18 by the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad at Windsor International Airport.

According to police, he was arriving at the airport to take a planned flight.

He's charged with assault with a weapon and robbery with violence or threats of violence.

Then on April 22, the ROPE squad arrested an 18-year-old man in the 3800-block of Vaughan Street.

He's been charged with assault with a weapon and robbery with violence.

Police previously announced the arrest of a 15-year-old girl in the 3400-block of Wells Street. She was charged last month with robbery and assault with a weapon.

On March 16, police say a teenager was walking her four-month-old French Bulldog puppy named Rustin in the area of College Avenue and South Street when she was approached by two men and one female.

Police say the teen was threatened by the trio with bear spray, took the dog and fled the area on foot.

The dog was eventually located and safely returned home.