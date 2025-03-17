One person has been arrested and two are being sought after a French Bulldog was stolen in west Windsor.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of College Avenue and South Street just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 16.

Police say a teenager was walking her four-month-old puppy and was approached by two men and a girl, who threatened her with bear spray, grabbed the dog, and then fled the scene on foot.

An investigation was launched and officers arrested a 15-year-old girl in the 3400-block of Wells Street later that day.

Police say the girl can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say one of the remaining suspects has been identified and a warrant has been requested for his arrest.

The other suspect is described as a white man with a moustache, possibly named "Ethan."

Police say he was wearing a red hooded sweater and jeans at the time of the incident.

The French Bulldog, named Rustin, has still not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.