Two men arrested and charged following string of commercial break-ins

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a series of commercial break-and-enters across the city.

Windsor Police state that shortly after 4 a.m. on May 9, three suspects broke into a storage locker at a business in the 2500 block of Dougall Avenue and stole small appliances valued at more than $2,000.

The following night, police responded to two additional break-ins within the 3400 block of Pillette Road and the 2500 block of Dougall Avenue, where more than $7,000 worth of meat-processing equipment was stolen.

In the early morning hours of May 12, police say the same suspects broke into a business in the 4500 block of 4th Street to gain access to an adjacent property, where they stole a cube van.

Three days later, the suspects were caught on video breaking into a business in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue where more than $1,000 worth of tools and approximately $100 in alcohol were stolen.

Later that morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers located a vehicle connected to the break-ins in the 100 block of Park Street. Two suspects located inside the vehicle were arrested, and officers recovered several stolen items linked to previous break-ins.

Following an extensive investigation, officers linked the two suspects to several additional commercial break-ins throughout Windsor.

As a result, a 43-year-old man is facing 20 charges, some of which include seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of break-and-enter, four counts of possession of break-in tools, and others.

A 37-year-old man is facing 16 charges, some of which include six counts of possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, and others.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.