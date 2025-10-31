A man wanted in connection to a commercial break and enter in Windsor has been arrested.

In the early morning hours of October 12th, police say two suspects broke through the roof of a business in the 800-block of Sydney Avenue and made off with several boxes of UGG shoes.

Investigators learned the pair returned a few hours later and made off with additional boxes of shoes.

The total value of the goods is $100,000.

Police were searching for a 36-year old man who was wanted on two counts of break-and-enter to commit theft over $5,000. He was located and arrested on Thursday at a home in the 1400 block of Giles Boulevard East.

A 42-year old man was arrested last week at a home on Northway Avenue and charged with two counts of break-and-enter to commit theft over $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.