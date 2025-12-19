Two Windsor city councillors seem pleased with the proposed 2026 budget.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens provided a preview of the budget on Thursday afternoon - proposing a zero per cent tax levy increase.

The budget includes over $317-million in capital investments for 2026, including $163-million for roads, $60-million in sewers, $29-million for community services such as parks and facilities, and $5.4-million in capital investment in public transit.

While there weren't many specifics outlined by Dilkens, ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman, and ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani seemed pleased with what was presented.

The 10 city councillors will be able to review the budget in its entirety once it's officially tabled by the mayor on Dec. 29.

Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman says it's a very fair budget.

"Knowing the circumstances we have, the trade war we have with the U.S., and the cost of living going everywhere, I think it's fair. I can't even face any of my constituents to say 'listen, you're going to pay another three per cent, or four per cent, or 10 per cent hike for this year'."

Sleiman says there are some improvements he'd like to see in ward 5.

"I have been advocating for one particular road which is Central Avenue. And I understand we have a lot of other roads similar, or even worse, than Central Avenue. So, the mayor will have to make the decision of what is best in terms of priority."

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani says a focus in his one-on-one budget conversations with the mayor focused on infrastructure and Sandpoint Beach.

During the budget preview, Dilkens confirmed the draft capital plan includes funding connected to Sandpoint Beach, but said key decisions remain dependent on a pending safety review from the Life Saving Society.

Sandpoint Beach was fenced off in June 2025 following the death of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in May. Two men in their 20's also drowned at Sandpoint in May of 2024.

Marignani says he does not support a future where access to the water is permanently restricted.

"We have an environment that's changing and Sandpoint Beach is available for everyone, no matter what your social economic status is. So, as temperatures get high you can go there and you can cool down. And there's no better place to cool down by one of our Great Lakes and enjoy that."

He says he's pleased with the proposed zero per cent increase.

"A lot of my residents... 65 per cent, I would say, are seniors and they are on fixed incomes. This is what I'm hearing from them, they cannot afford a tax increase, another cost. So this really addresses that concern with our residents."

Marignani says he'd like to see work done on one major road in his ward.

"A big one on my list is Tecumseh Road between Lauzon and Banwell... that section of Tecumseh Road needs to be completed, and I'm still pressing for that."

After the budget is officially tabled on Dec. 29, city council members will have 30 days to propose any changes.

The public will have two weeks to review the budget, and council will hear from delegations on Jan. 12, 2026.

Following the delegations, council will be able to meet as many times as needed for deliberations up until Jan. 26, 2026.