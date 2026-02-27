Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County say a traffic pursuit was 'terminated' for public safety reasons after a brief police chase in Tecumseh.

According to police, officers responded to a reported weapons call on Aloha Drive Thursday afternoon, shortly after 2.

Police say upon arrival, officers came across a white Ram pickup and a black Dodge Challenger near the residence.

Investigators say both vehicles fled the scene, and police briefly pursued and attempted to stop them.

The two vehicles did not stop and collided with each other at Tecumseh Road and Lesperance Road, which disabled the Challenger.

Police say the Ram left the scene and headed towards Windsor.

Two people inside the Challenger were arrested, while the occupants of the Ram remain outstanding.

OPP say there were no injuries, and members of the Essex County OPP - Major Crime Unit are investigating.