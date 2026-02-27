Essex County OPP Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident in Tecumseh.

Officers responded to a reported weapons call on Aloha Drive yesterday afternoon, shortly after 2.

Investigators say two vehicles — a black Dodge Challenger and a white Ram pickup — left the residence at high speeds and were involved in a crash at the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Lesperance Road.

OPP say two people in the Challenger were arrested but those who were in the pickup are still outstanding.

Anyone with information or video on the incident is urged to contact the OPP.