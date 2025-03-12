The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified an additional two points of exposure for measles in the region.

On Monday, the Health Unit announced it had received confirmation of two additional cases of measles in the region, bringing the total to three confirmed cases.

Since then, a list of possible exposure points has been released such as the Old Colony Christian Academy, the Fresh Co. in Leamington, and the Erie Shores Health Care Emergency Room.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Health Unit added two additional points of exposure including the Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic at 33 Princess Street in Leamington on March 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., as well as the Walmart in Leamington at 304 Erie Street South on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those who are unvaccinated that visited the locations are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact their health care provider to review their immunity status.